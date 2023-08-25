Vietnamese agriculture is gradually innovating, replacing traditional production methods (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Australian Government’s funding scheme – Innovation Partnership Grants under the Aus4Innovation programme - will provide 2 million AUD (1.3 million USD) for the fourth funding round to capitalise tech-based innovation in Vietnam’s agriculture sector.

The scheme aims to provide targeted funds to scale already tested activities that address emerging challenges and opportunities in Vietnam's innovation system.

Managed and implemented by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and delivered in strategic partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology, the programme has conducted three funding rounds for 12 projects and all of them have delivered successful results.

Under the theme "High Tech Innovation to Address Challenges in Agriculture for Sustainable Development", this round will welcome ideas that utilise technology to address challenges such as improving productivity in production and processing, enhancing the use of resources in agriculture, developing domestic and export markets for agricultural products, contributing to climate change adaptation/mitigation and resilience, or ensuring benefits for disadvantaged groups.

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski said that with the recent extension of the Aus4Innovation programme to 2028, Australia is committed to supporting Vietnam to develop a robust innovation system.

He said in previous rounds, the programme witnessed meaningful applications of technology in health care, agrifood, and natural disasters and environmental management. With this grant round focused on hi-tech agriculture, an emerging topic in Vietnam, Australia looks forward to seeing the continued co-creation of innovative solutions through our countries' strong collaborations.

Innovation Partnership Grants are a key element of the Aus4Innovation programme, a 10-year (2018-2028) 33.5 million AUD flagship initiative aimed at strengthening Vietnam’s innovation system to support inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development.

The programme is funded by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), co-funded and managed by CSIRO, and delivered in a strategic partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology./.