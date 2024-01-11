Society Vietnam, China promote cooperation in culture, academic exchange A cultural and academic exchange forum was held between Vietnam and China in Hanoi on January 11, drawing the participation of many experts, scholars, intellectuals and artists from the two countries.

Society MoET licenses four foreign accreditation organisations in Vietnam The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has issued decisions allowing the operations of four international accreditation organisations in Vietnam, namely ACQUIN, THE-ICE, ACBSP and ABET.

Society Khanh Hoa: Biggest ever social housing project kicks off The biggest ever social housing project in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa saw its construction commenced on January 11, promising to accommodate about 20,250 people in the future.

Society Over 2.6 million USD to support Hanoi poor labourers on Tet occasion The Hanoi Federation of Labour plans to provide support for over 115,000 trade unionists and labourers living in difficult circumstances in the city on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with a total amount of 65 billion VND (2.65 million USD), according to the federation’s Chairman Pham Quang Thanh.