Business Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​ Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

Business Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said at a press conference in Hanoi on March 27.

Business Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.

Business Construction firm debuts on HoSE The Kien Giang Construction Investment Consultancy Group listed 50 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on March 25.