The central bank has set a goal of making cashless payments account for half of all transactions by 2025.



A more comprehensive, accessible and secure payment infrastructure will be set up across the nation, making digital payment a preferred mode of transactions for all.



The central bank is also drafting a new decree to create a legal framework to promote non-cash payments.

According to an SBV report, more than 75% of adults across the country currently have a bank account.



Interbank electronic payment transactions increased by about 53% year-on-year in terms of volume in the first four months.



Payment via QR code had the most impressive growth with an increase of more than 160% in quantity and 36% in value.



Cash withdrawals at ATMs, meanwhile, continued to decline, down by 3.5% in quantity and 5.5% in value./.

VNA