Under the directive, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam needs to proactively improve its capacity to ensure aviation safety and security in the new situation, step up the completion of its curricula system, and conduct aviation safety and security training.

The authority also particularly noted that the Corporation needs to review the management and operation process of aviation security equipment, especially X-ray scanning.

It is asked to strengthen coordination with media agencies to popularise to air passengers the provisions of law related to bringing dangerous items on aircraft and other regulations related to aviation security and safety./.

VNA