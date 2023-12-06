A wastewater treatment plant in Phu My 3 industrial park in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau attracted nearly 1.38 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of this year, an increase of 93.8% compared to the same period last year.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, in 11 months, the province attracted 21 FDI projects worth nearly 867 million USD. Meanwhile, 30 projects raised their investment capital by a total of over 510 million USD.

By November 2023, Ba Ria-Vung Tau was home to 457 foreign-invested projects with a total registered investment capital of more than 31.5 billion USD.

However, the inflow of domestic investment into the province dropped in the first 11 months of this year, with 15.86 trillion VND (653 million USD) registered, equal to just 68.8% of that of the same period last year. There were only 12 new projects with a total registered capital of 1.4 trillion VND, equal to 10.2% of the same period last year./.