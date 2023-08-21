Phu My 3 Industrial Park in Phu My town has developed a large-scale and modern park for investors (Photo: baobariavungtau.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has focused on developing a synchronous, modern, environmentally friendly infrastructure system for local industrial parks, while carefully choosing investors to ensure its sustainable development.



Sonadezi Chau Duc, a local industrial park that covers 2,278 hectares, has impressed investors with its well-invested infrastructure system, especially the green trees that cover most of the park.



Nguyen Minh Tan, Deputy General Director of Sonadezi Chau Duc JSC, the developer of the industrial park, said that along with ground clearance activities, the firm has developed the transport system as well as the irrigation, wastewater treatment, and lighting systems.



Similarly, the Phu My 3 Industrial Park in Phu My town has also developed a large-scale and modern park for investors. Currently, the park has completed its electricity and gas supply system to welcome investors.



The developer has also coordinated with local businesses in the fields of petrochemicals and logistics to seek local material suppliers, contributing to increasing the localization rate. At the same time, it is also implementing a number of projects such as the Phu My port and golf course to welcome investors from the US, the Republic of Korea, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan and Thailand.



Choi Heung Yeon, Vice Director of Thanh Binh-Phu My JSC, the developer of the park, said that the firm is working hard to complete the park’s infrastructure system and enhance its services, thus contributing to the growth of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau currently has 15 industrial parks with a total area of 8,942 hectares. Of the total, 13 are operating on an area of more than 7,242 hectares, with an occupation ratio reaching over 65%. As of June 2023, local industrial parks had drawn 555 valid projects worth 19.36 billion USD.



Over the years, the province's industrial sector has grown strongly and made great contributions to local economic development.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to promote sustainable industrial growth (Photo: baobariavungtau.com.vn)

Along with implementing policies to attract investment, the province has concentrated on evaluating the quality of investment projects, with special attention given to criteria in environmental protection and energy efficiency.



The province has prioritised large-scale projects using advanced technologies and with high added value. Particularly, the locality is determined not to sacrifice the environment for development targets.



The locality is implementing a roadmap to build model industrial parks to provide technical support to the construction of model and smart eco-industrial parks that use information technology in management and operation processes.



Le Viet Phuc, Vice Director of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Industrial Park Management Board said that the construction of model industrial parks means the parks will be upgraded to meet international standards in sustainable ecological development, which has been institutionalized in the province.



The board and relevant parties as well as the investors of infrastructure systems, businesses, and the community will benefit from this sustainable development, he said.



Ba Ria-Vung Tau has laid out four tasks to develop local industrial parks and draw investment, including IP planning, implementing regulations on construction, investment, land-use and the environment; and perpetuating a green environment.



In order to lure more investment in the IPs, the province will actively call for domestic and foreign investors, while paying greater attention to human resources training, improving its investment environment, and speeding up administrative reform.



Phuc said this will become a premise for Ba Ria-Vung Tau to boost the model development of its industrial sector in association with environmental protection, while boosting the strong growth of processing and manufacturing industry using smart technology./.

