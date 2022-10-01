Society Thai Room established at Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam The Thai Embassy in Hanoi and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) on September 30 co-organised a ceremony to inaugurate the Thai Room at the academy's campus.

Society Former deputy health minister has sentence reduced Former Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong has had his sentence reduced to three years from four years for showing “lack of responsibility causing serious consequences” over the trading of counterfeit medicine labelled as Health 2000 Canada.

Society Seminar explores human resources development to achieve net-zero emissions target An international seminar took place in Hanoi on September 30 to discuss ways to develop human resources for the realisation of Vietnam’s net-zero emissions commitment.

Society Tra Vinh promotes cultural cooperation with Cambodia Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tra Vinh province Le Van Han on September 30 received a delegation from the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia led by Minister of State Long Ponnasirivath who is in Vietnam to attend the Cambodia Culture Week.