Videos Ethnic women active in preserving brocade weaving The art of traditional costume weaving has been gradually fading away in numerous localities, especially in ethnic minority areas. Given this, Mong ethnic women in the northern mountainous province of Đien Bien are doing their best to preserve and develop the age-old profession.

Culture - Sports Ministry announces new national intangible cultural heritage Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung has issued decisions on the inclusion of traditional performing arts, festivals, scripts and crafts, among others, in the list of national intangible cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s top tennis player triumphs at M15 event in Thailand Defeating Sander Jong of the Netherlands 2-1 in the men’s singles final of the M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat Tournament 2024 in Thailand on March 25, Vietnam's top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam became the champion of the circuit.