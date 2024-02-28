Bac Giang Culture - Tourism Week bustling with activities
A wide range of activities were held within the framework of the 2024 Culture - Tourism Week in the northern province of Bac Giang from February 20-25, or the 11th to 16th day of the first lunar month, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
An art performance at the Bac Giang Culture - Tourism Week. (Photo: bacgiang.gov.vn)Bac Giang (VNA) – A wide range of activities were held within the framework of the 2024 Culture - Tourism Week in the northern province of Bac Giang from February 20-25, or the 11th to 16th day of the first lunar month, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
The Culture - Tourism Week is a cultural and socioeconomic event to introduce and promote local tourism and attract more visitors to the province as well as more investment resources for its tourism development.
It is also an opportunity to strengthen links and cooperation in tourism development between localities and promote typical cultural values, and offer chances for travel businesses to expand markets, build new tours, and introduce them to tourists.
The highlight of the event is the procession of the tablets of the three founders of Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen sect from Vinh Nghiem pagoda in Yen Dung district to Thuong Tay Yen Tu pagoda in Son Dong district.
The 2024 Culture - Tourism Week officially kicked off at the Tay Yen Tu (West Yen Tu) spiritual and ecological tourism complex in Son Dong district on February 21, along with the opening of the Tay Yen Tu Spring Festival.
Within the framework of the Week, an exhibition of antiques found in Bac Giang and literature works from the Ly-Tran Dynasties (1009-1400) as well as the Buddhism careers of leading monks of Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen sect opened at the tourism complex.
The exhibition featured 60 ceramic and pottery artifacts and items bearing the typical style of the Ly-Tran Dynasties, which were collected in Bac Giang, along with 40 images and 50 artifacts selected from eight archaeological excavation sites conducted recently.
It also displayed and performed Han (Chinese script) and Nom (old Vietnamese script) calligraphy of literary works by King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong (1258-1308), the third King of the Tran Dynasty. King Tran Nhan Tong founded the first Vietnamese School of Buddhism called “Thien Tong” or Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen sect on the 1,068m-high Yen Tu Mountain.
Addressing the opening ceremony of this exhibition, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Si Cam highlighted the value of the culture and literature during the Ly-Tran Dynasties.
He said that the exhibition aimed to popularise the cultural heritages in the province as well as the Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen sect, thus enhancing the community’s sense of responsibility to protect and promote the national cultural and historical tradition.
Many other special activities were also held on this occasion, including the opening of the Spring Newspaper Festival and an exhibition showcasing beautiful photos that feature Bac Giang’s socioeconomic achievements, along with tug of war and stick pushing competitions, and art performances.
Sloong Hao singing festival in Luc Ngan district (Photo: bacgiang.gov.vn)Bac Giang city and districts also organised a series of activities in response to the 2024 Culture - Tourism Week, including the forest opening festival at Chua Then Temple, the Sloong Hao singing festival and the Tan Son spring market. The also held a ceremony to launch the 2024 tree planting festival at the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex, and the Then singing festival.
Notably, a festival was held in Bac Giang city on February 14-15 to commemorate the 597th anniversary of the Xuong Giang Victory and receive a certificate recognising the Xuong Giang Victory Festival as national intangible heritage.
A mountain climbing race to conquer Non Vua peak took place on February 24 at Truc Lam Phuong Hoang Zen Monastery in Yen Dung district, and the spring festival of Bat Nha Pagoda in Luc Nam district also kicked off.
Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the spring festival of Than Nong (God of Agriculture) Temple was held by this district on February 25./.