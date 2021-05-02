Bac Giang is developing IT infrastructure for digital transformation. (Photo: bacgiang.com.vn)



Bac Giang (VNA) - The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to develop information technology infrastructure for digital transformation and also the development of smart urban areas.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son, Bac Giang targets its digital infrastructure being able to provide an average of 14 GB of data each month per broadband subscriber by 2025, with the figure to increase to 27 GB by 2030.



It also envisages that each 100 local people will be connected to 75-100 IoT devices by 2025 and 150-200 by 2030. Consideration is also being given to the construction of an information technology industrial park.



Son said that priority will be given to building and upgrading local fibre optic lines to serve the development of broadband services and smart urban areas.





IT is applied to handle administrative procedures in Bac Giang province. (Photo: bacgiang.com.vn)



The province is striving to expand its broadband infrastructure to all villages while having more than 80 percent of households connected to cable internet by 2025.



Half of the local population are to have e-payment accounts within the next four years and all residential areas will have 5G coverage.



By 2025, the locality will prioritise digitalisation in key sectors such as education, health care, transportation, agriculture, and the environment, and develop the provincial capital Bac Giang city into a smart and modern urban area.



According to Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Duong Van Thai, as digitalisation is an inexorable trend, the local Party Committee is working to issue a resolution on digital transformation right this month, having asked local authorities at all levels to join in the process.



Bac Giang province is home to 1,422 base transceiver stations (BTS), with 3G and 4G services covering the entire province. There are more than 1.77 million mobile phone subscriptions and over 1.25 million internet subscribers.



Total telecommunications revenue in 2020 topped 1.9 trillion VND (82.17 million USD). There are 658 IT and telecommunications enterprises in the province who earned over 153 trillion VND in revenue last year./.

VNA