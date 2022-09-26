Business 2022 Horasis India Meeting kicks off in Binh Duong The 2022 Horasis India Meeting, the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts, opened in the southern province of Binh Duong – Vietnam’s FDI magnet - on September 26.

Business Prime Minister orders measures to stabilise rice price Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested relevant ministries and sectors to take appropriate measures to stabilise the market and rice prices, and ensure the interests of farmers after information that India will restrict rice exports. ​

Business Credit growth stands at nearly 10.5% as of mid-Sept As of September 16, credit grew 10.47% against the end of 2021 and 17.19% against the same period last year, according to Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu.