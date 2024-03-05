Business Hanoi recognises 104 four-star OCOP products in 2023 The Hanoi People's Committee on March 4 issued a decision recognising 104 four-star “One commune, One product” (OCOP) products of 32 entities participating in the capital city’s OCOP programme in 2023.

Business Exports by FDI, domestic sectors expected to rebound: official The export of products of the foreign direct investment (FDI) and traditional products of domestic enterprises are expected to rebound this year, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Business FDI sector remains export pillar of Vietnam’s economy The foreign direct investment (FDI) sector maintained its role as an export pillar of Vietnam’s economy with revenue of 43.2 billion USD in the first two months of this year, up 14.7%, and accounting for 72.8% of the country’s total export value.

Business Legal framework for crypto assets to be finalised next year The Government has assigned the Ministry of Finance to research and develop a legal framework to ban or regulate crypto assets in May 2025 with an aim to combat money laundering.