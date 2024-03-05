Bac Ninh province on right tract in FDI attraction
Drawing 78 new foreign-invested projects worth nearly 200 million USD in the first two months of this year, the northern province of Bac Ninh is on the right track to realise the goal of 1.1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, according to the provincial Statistics Office.
Illustrative image (Source: baobacninh.com.vn)Bac Ninh (VNA) – Drawing 78 new foreign-invested projects worth nearly 200 million USD in the first two months of this year, the northern province of Bac Ninh is on the right track to realise the goal of 1.1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, according to the provincial Statistics Office.
In the January-February period, China led in the number of newly-registered projects in Bac Ninh with 46 projects, followed by Hong Kong (China) with 14.
Meanwhile, 170.9 million USD was added into 34 underway projects, while 23.9 million USD was poured into share purchase and capital contribution deals.
In the period, Bac Ninh also granted investment licences to nine domestically-funded projects worth over 2 trillion VND (80.97 million USD). The province is now home to 1,560 valid projects with combined investment of 261.06 trillion VND, the office reported.
Experts attributed the results to the province’s efforts to build and complete mechanisms and policies to attract strategic investors on the foundation of the provincial planning scheme in the 2021-2030 period.
At the same time, the province has shown strong performance in ground clearance and infrastructure building in industrial parks and industrial clusters, as well as in improving the investment environment.
Bac Ninh has actively sought potential investors, while working hard to remove difficulties in production and business activities.
Since the beginning of the year, leaders of Bac Ninh and members of the expert groups for removing obstacles in investment have held many meetings with local businesses and investors to explore their difficulties and put forth solutions./.