Business Binh Duong sees vibrant investment cooperation at Horasis China Meeting The Horasis China Meeting 2024, held in Binh Duong on April 15, witnessed a flurry of investment activities as the southern province granted in-principle approvals and investment certificates to multiple infrastructure, manufacturing, and real estate projects worth hundreds of millions of USD.

Business PM demands stable power supply during peak period Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently signed an official dispatch requesting drastic, synchronous and effective measures to ensure stable power supply during this year's peak period and beyond.

Business Sunwah Group signed strategic partnership with Binh Duong, emphasizing strategic cooperation “As Chairman of the Sunwah Group (Hong Kong), I am proud that our efforts over the past 55 years in Vietnam played a significant role in fostering economic cooperation and mutual development between Vietnam and China.” - Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Sunwah Group, shared.

Business Private sector expected to drive national economy A conference held in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 15 provided a panorama of Vietnam’s private economic sector, and how to turn it into an important driving force of the socialist-oriented market economy.