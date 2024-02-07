Business Decree on corporate, personal income tax exemption in HCM City issued The Government has issued a decree which provides special policies and mechanisms for corporate and personal income tax exemption in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnamese businesses attend Prodexpo 2024 Vietnamese firms are participating in the 31st International Exhibition for Food, Beverage and Food Raw Materials (Prodexpro 2024), which is being held in Moscow, Russia, from February 5-9.

Business Government issues new regulations on land valuation The domestic real estate market will have four land valuation methods instead of the current five methods, according to a new decree issued by the Government on February 5.