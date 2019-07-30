Bamboo Airways, a subsidiary of real estate developer FLC Group, began the construction of its Aviation Training Institute on July 28 at the Nhon Hoi eco-tourism site in the central province of Binh Dinh.

Bamboo Airways Aviation Training Institute is built at a cost of nearly 30 million USD.

The centre is projected to open in the first quarter of 2022, training nearly 3,500 students per year as pilots, flight attendants, technicians and ground service providers, among others.

It will also link with an international university of tourism, technology and aviation that the FLC Group plans to establish in Ha Long city of the northern Quang Ninh province, in order to offer training courses in transport management, global aviation operations, airport and flight activity management, aviation marketing and advertisement.

The centre will cooperate with the New Zealand Aviation Academy to train pilots in line with international standards.-VNA