Business Agricultural sector strives to surpass targets The agricultural sector is aiming for a growth rate of 2.8-3% this year, higher than the growth of 2.5-2.8% assigned by the Government, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business PVEP’s revenue exceeds yearly plan by 35% The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation reported total revenue of nearly 1.45 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, surpassing its yearly plan by 35%.

Business “Son tra” trees benefit mountainous farmers Farmers in the northern mountainous province of Son La are rushed off their feet these days as they harvest “son tra” (docynia indica) fruit. A key crop in the province for many years, the trees have helped improve livelihoods for these mountainous people.