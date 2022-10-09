Bamboo Airways expands fleet with new Airbus aircraft
A brand new Airbus A321NEO ACF landed at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi on October 8, becoming the 30th plane of Bamboo Airways’ fleet.
It is the latest in Airbus' narrow-body A320 family, featuring the longest fuselage in its class and providing comfort for all passengers on board. Bamboo Airways has changed the design of its passenger compartment by reducing the number of seats from 240 to 223.
With its new member, the carrier officially operates the maximum fleet approved by the government, with three wide-body airplanes of Boeing, 22 narrow-body aircraft of Airbus and five regional jets of Embraer.
Bamboo Airways Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Trong said the fleet expansion is a priority of the airline to expand its flight networks to countries in Europe, Australia, Northeast Asia, and the US.
Currently, Bamboo Airways operates a wide domestic flight network connecting with 21 out of 22 airports in Vietnam, and an international network with connection to key airports in Asia, Europe and Australia.
Since the beginning of 2022, during peak periods, its average occupancy rate has remained above 90% for both networks./.