The flight will also transport medical relief aid of the Vietnamese Government to the Czech Republic to support the country in addressing the shortage of medical equipment amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19, it added.

The flight is scheduled to take off at 8:20 am from Noi Bai International Airport to Prague, carrying 280 passengers – citizens of the Czech Republic and other European nations.

Passengers can directly contact the Czech Embassy in Vietnam for further information./.

VNA