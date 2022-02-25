Bamboo Airways launches regular direct flights to Germany
Bamboo Airways has launched a direct route between Vietnam and Germany, with the first flight on the route taking off from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 25 morning.
This is also the first regular direct fight to Europe conducted by the carrier this year, as part of its plan to expand the international network in the time ahead.
Initially, there will be two flights per week between Hanoi and Frankfurt. The frequency will be increased based on market demand.
Huong Tran Kieu Dung, Vice Chairwoman of Bamboo Airways, said the carrier’s direct service is expected to facilitate travelling between the two countries, contributing to the bilateral strategic partnership in different spheres like diplomacy, trade-investment, development cooperation and culture-tourism.
The first flight on the route took off from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 25 morning. (Photo: VNA)Earlier, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh said the airline’s selection of Germany as the first destination for Vietnam-Europe routes is significant and crucial.
Germany is not only an economic-commercial centre of Europe but also an aviation transport centre of the world, he added.
Apart from Frankfurt, the airline plans to open flights to other German economic hubs like Berlin and Munich.
Following the launch of the route, FLC Group and its Bamboo Airways will organise an investment promotion week in Europe, beginning in Germany./.