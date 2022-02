Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Bamboo Airways has launched a direct route between Vietnam and Germany , with the first flight on the route taking off from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 25 morning.This is also the first regular direct fight to Europe conducted by the carrier this year, as part of its plan to expand the international network in the time ahead.Initially, there will be two flights per week between Hanoi and Frankfurt . The frequency will be increased based on market demand.Huong Tran Kieu Dung, Vice Chairwoman of Bamboo Airways, said the carrier’s direct service is expected to facilitate travelling between the two countries, contributing to the bilateral strategic partnership in different spheres like diplomacy, trade-investment, development cooperation and culture-tourism.