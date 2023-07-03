Politics Vietnam attends 26th Sao Paulo Forum in Brazil A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) paid a working visit to Brazil from June 29 – July 2 and attended the 26th Sao Paulo Forum themed “Regional integration to advance Latin American and Caribbean sovereignty" in Brasilia capital city of Brazil.

Politics Australian expert hails Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy Vietnam’s increasing middle-power status in the Asia-Pacific region has sparked interest on its successful foreign diplomacy, which is known as “bamboo diplomacy”, said Layton Pike, Co-founder of the Australia Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI).

Politics Vietnam treasures relations with US: Party official Vietnam attaches importance to relations with the US and wants to continue developing the ties for the benefit of their people, and for peace, friendship, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.