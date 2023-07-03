Bamboo diplomacy guarantees growing role for Vietnam in int’l arena: Cuban expert
The highly special and unique diplomatic style deeply imbued with the “Vietnamese bamboo” identity, which inherits the legacy of President Ho Chi Minh, has secured a growing role for Vietnam in the international arena, said Dr Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, Vice President of the Cuba - Vietnam Friendship Association and Director of the International Relations Programme of Cuba.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Gonzalez Saez, who has served as head of the Asian division at the Cuban Centre for Research in International Politics (CIPI) for many years, said that Vietnam’s diplomatic stature nowadays stands out compared to some geographically and economically bigger countries, and matches the increasing dynamism of this country as one of emerging “tigers” in Asia.
Vietnam has shown itself as a friend and trustworthy partner of all countries, and actively taken part in international and regional cooperation processes. It has also established itself as one of the most trustworthy countries to enhance relations with, especially for underdeveloped nations, he went on.
Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong used bamboo, a simple and familiar image in the eyes of the Vietnamese people, to convey a profound message to the country’s diplomatic sector. Bamboo has strong roots, firm stems, and flexible branches, implying that the diplomatic sector must be soft, smart but also flexible, creative, and unyielding in the face of every challenge and difficulty for the sake of national interests and people’s freedom and happiness, according to the Cuban expert.
He noted that developing relations with countries, territories, and international organisations on the basis of respecting mutual independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, not interfering in other countries’ internal affairs, not using or threatening to use force, and resolving disagreements and disputes via peaceful negotiations with mutual respect, equality and benefits are fundamental principles of Vietnam’s foreign policy. The country has also paid attention to enhancing ties with communist, workers’, and left-wing parties, along with revolutionary and progressive movements in the world, while continuing to expand relations with ruling parties worldwide.
Vietnam’s diplomatic and external activities have so far demonstrated its respect for the principles and values of the United Nations Charter. Its national Party congresses have stayed steadfast in the foreign policy based on the Ho Chi Minh ideology.
Gonzalez Saez held that Vietnam is working toward a balanced stature in relation to superpowers and promoting a peaceful environment. It has been successfully and comprehensively implementing the foreign policy of “being a friend of all”, and the “four no’s” principle of its defence policy.
He expressed his belief that by inheriting traditions and precious experiences from predecessors, grasping the philosophy of “bamboo diplomacy”, and upholding strong mettle, confidence and smartness, under the leadership of the Communist Party, Vietnam will manage to become comparable with superpowers around the world and continue taking firm steps forwards on the path to fast and sustainable development./.