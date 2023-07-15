Nguoc dong (Upstream), a piece of truc chi art by Tran Quang Thang (Photo: Da Nang Fine Arts Museum)

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) — An exhibition of 52 truc chi (bamboo paper) artworks is being exhibited at the central city’s Fine Arts Museum on July 14-23, marking the second event of its kind in the city.

The exhibition, which gathers top pieces from 13 artists, will be on display alongside workshops and panel discussions about the art.

Organisers of the event said they hope it will help visitors feel the peaceful and friendly energy of the artwork that has been gradually innovated over the past decade.

Truc chi, which was developed by artist Phan Hai Bang from Hue City, is seen as a relatively new art developed from a traditional craft which artists have used as inspiration in their work.

The first exhibition was organised at the museum in 2017 with the participation of the founder of the style Bang and other members of the Vietnam bamboo paper project.

A talkshow on methods and techniques used in the style will be held during the exhibition throughout the week.

Two other exhibitions on Truc Chi are expected to be held in Hanoi in October and Ho Chi Minh City by the end of this year./.