The festival will feature a series of captivating activities such as a water procession ceremony to pray for national peace and mild weather, at Truc Lam - Ban Gioc Pagoda, a photo exhibition, and a food fair, among others.

Folk games and artistic performances are expected to dazzle visitors, especially a “then” singing performance by local Tay ethnic minority people. Visitors will also be able to take part in chestnut picking at gardens in Chi Vien and Dam Thuy communes in Trung Khanh district.

Earlier, the northern mountainous province has announced its plan to launch the pilot operation for one year of tours at Ban Gioc – Detian waterfalls on the Vietnam - China border.

The piloted tour is expected to become an eco-friendly cross-border tourism model, helping Cao Bang capitalise on its tourism strengths to develop its socio-economy, while promoting friendship exchanges and mutual understanding of border localities of Vietnam and China./.

VNA