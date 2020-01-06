Business EVN, Laos’ Phongsubthavy Group sign power purchase agreements The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and Phongsubthavy Group of Laos have signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for the 69MW Nam San 3A and 45MW Nam San 3B hydropower plant projects in Hanoi.

Business Minister requests saving time, costs for businesses Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung requested saving time and costs for businesses, during a meeting with ministries and agencies in Hanoi on January 6.

Business Hoa Phat construction steel sales post 16.8 percent hike Hoa Phat Group, the largest steel maker in the country, said it provided more than 2.77 million tonnes of high-quality construction steel to the market in 2019, a year-on-year surge of 16.8 percent.