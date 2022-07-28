Business Numbers of firms, employees in FDI, non-state sectors soar: census The numbers of enterprises and employees working in the non-state and FDI sectors increased rapidly, but reduced markedly in the state-owned sector during 2016-2020, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO)’s freshly released 2021 economic census.

Business Vietnam looks to build next tech start-up unicorns in Asia: ADB Vietnam is creating favourable conditions for the birth of Asia’s next tech start-up unicorns, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) July 2022 report entitled “Vietnam’s Ecosystem for Technology Startups”.

Business Russian bank launches money transfers to Vietnam in dong VTB Bank, a Russian majority state-owned bank servicing the country’s foreign trade operations, launched money transfers to Vietnam in Vietnamese dong from July 27.

Business Vietnam forecast to be among fastest-growing countries in next decade: Harvard growth lab Vietnam is forecast to be among the fastest-growing economies towards 2030, according to researchers at the Growth Lab at Harvard University who presented new growth projections in The Atlas of Economic Complexity.