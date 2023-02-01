Business ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Maritime economy to be boosted in northcentral and central coastal region A national conference on the socio-economic development of the northcentral and central coastal region will be held on February 5, focusing on seeking measures to boost maritime economic growth for fast and sustainable development of the regions, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Huy Dong said at a press briefing in Hanoi on February 1.