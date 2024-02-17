Business Vietnam’s agricultural exports to China expected to rise Vietnam expects to increase its agricultural exports to China as the neighbouring country agreed earlier this year to review regulations permitting the official export of Vietnamese poultry meat, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade (AFT) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam now has five billionaires on Forbes list The number of Vietnamese billionaires in US dollar has dropped to five in the early months of 2024 from the previous six, reported in April 2023.

Business Ceiling airfares to increase next month: transport ministry The ceiling price of tickets on domestic flights will be increased from the beginning of March, according to Circular 34 issued recently by the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Business Mekong Delta localities promote collective trademarks Many cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta region have rolled out a host of solutions to support intellectual property and develop collective trademarks to raise economic value for agricultural products and specialties.