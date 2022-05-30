Business Reference exchange rate down 20 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,089 VND/USD on May 30, down 20 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 27).

Key southern economic region a magnet for FDI With its advantages and thorough preparation in terms of infrastructure, transport and human resources, the key southern economic region remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.

Business Fitch Ratings maintains standalone credit profile of PV Power at BB+ Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has assigned the PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of “BB” with a positive outlook for the second consecutive year.

Business Hai Duong promotes sales of Thanh Ha lychee, typical products Hai Duong province, in collaboration with the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development, held a trade promotion conference of the province’s lychee and typical products in a hybrid format on May 29.