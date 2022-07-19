Hundreds of spectators from European countries were present at the final night of the contest, which was held for a second time after the first in 2018.

Also in attendance were the Vietnamese Ambassadors to Germany, the Czech Republic, and Denmark, and leaders of many Vietnamese associations throughout Europe.

The 23 contestants in the final round were split into two age groups.

Nguyen Thi Hong Ngoc from Germany won first prize in the 35-50 group, while Nguyen Thi Kim Thoa from Poland came first in the over-50 group.

The contest is expected to encourage the younger generation of Vietnamese living abroad to learn about and love the national dress while strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community./.

VNA