After many years bearing witness to Vietnam’s political and socio-economic changes, the century-old Ben Thanh Market recently received a facelift, with its façade repainted in the original “cream” colour and refreshing its image in the eyes of visitors from far and wide.

Located in District 1, Ben Thanh Market has long been a tourist magnet, luring thousands of both domestic and foreign visitors.



The market was built by the French from 1912-1914. It underwent major renovations in 1985 to both its exterior and interior design, though its overall architecture was retained, including its trademark clock tower at the front.



With a wide range of local staples on sale, Ben Thanh Market is a famous shopping destination for both local and international visitors.



Its fresh new look also brightens up the local area and matches the modern architecture of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line station.

Ben Thanh has rows and rows of goods specifically to meet the needs of tourists, like souvenirs, unique clothing, silk products, arts and crafts, and brocade. Beyond its products, however, what people get from a trip to Ben Thanh Market is a sense of uniqueness from its edgy style, which reflects life in Ho Chi Minh City./.

