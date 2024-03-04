Business Vietnamese coffee promoted in Algeria The Trade Office of Vietnam in Algeria on March 2 coordinated with the Bab Ezzouar Commercial Centre in Algiers to organise an event to promote Vietnamese coffee products.

Business Phu Yen aims to become central coastal region’s blue economy hub Phu Yen province plans to develop itself into a blue economy hub in the central coastal region with digital economy, industry-green energy, high-quality tourism and services, high-tech agriculture and maritime transport and logistics as pillars, under the provincial master plan until 2030 with a vision to 2050.

Business SOEs asked to play more active role in implementation of strategic breakthroughs Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 3 called on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to engage more intensively in the implementation of strategic breakthroughs regarding institutional perfection, personnel training and infrastructure development.