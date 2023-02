Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Xuan hong (red spring) festival – the biggest annual blood donation campaign of the season – will begin on February 6, expecting 6,000 units of the vitality liquid.According to the organiser – the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), at the one-week event, donors can visit one of the seven venues in Hanoi - including the institute, agricultural general hospital, and the People’s Committee headquarters of Trau Quy town.A total of 100,615 blood units were collected after the past 15 editions of the campaign.The NIHBT said between December 2022 and January this year – the time around the Lunar New Year Festival – the biggest and longest traditional event in Vietnam , it received 57,000 units, sustaining a reserve of 12,000 units for the holiday period, much higher than the levels posted in previous years./.