Loading and unloading goods at Quy Nhon Port in the central province of Binh Dinh. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) - The central province of Binh Dinh has become a bright spot in attracting domestic and foreign investors thanks to a transparent investment policy.



The province has implemented many practical solutions that focus on strengthening investment promotion abroad. Accordingly, it has set up working delegations to a number of countries with potential for cooperation and investment. Thus, this year, delegations were dispatched to Thailand, Germany and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in this regard.



After the trips, investors wanted to learn more about the development of Binh Dinh province and its orientations in the coming time, especially in terms of transport infrastructure, human resources and industries that Binh Dinh was calling for investment. Some have conducted surveys and carried out procedures to invest in the locality.



Next year, Binh Dinh will mobilise all resources to attract more investments. Specifically, it will lure investment for large-scale projects that use a lot of labourers and apply modern production processes in the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone and other industrial zones and clusters which have been planned to promote socio-economic development.



Binh Dinh will focus on attracting small and medium-sized investors with clean and high technology from Japan, the RoK, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and European countries to fill in Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, industrial parks and industrial clusters in the province as well as enhance the development of supporting industries, infrastructure, and auxiliary services, creating an attractive premise to attract big investors.



Binh Dinh has lured six new foreign-invested projects with a total investment of nearly 1.1 trillion VND (46.2 million USD) since the beginning of this year.



The province has so far attracted 82 projects with a total registered capital of 16.3 trillion VND, surpassing the set target for 2023 by 36.6%./.