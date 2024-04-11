Binh Dinh to have 160 million USD eco-tourism project
The central province of Binh Dinh will have a huge eco-tourism project on an area of 43 hectares with a total investment of more than 4 trillion VND (160 million USD).
A beach in Binh Dinh. (Photo: VNA)Binh Dinh (VNA) -
The Binh Dinh Economic Zone Management Board on April 10 said that it has accepted the investment policy of the Tan Thanh Tourist Area Project located in Tan Thanh urban and tourist area, Nhon Hoi economic zone, the south central province of Binh Dinh.
This 50-year project will be a high-end tourist and commercial service area associated with the coastal landscape, including hotels, resort villas, entertainment areas, parks and spa.
Once the Tan Thanh Tourist Area project building an ecological resort is put into operation, it will contribute to local tourism development, thereby attracting tourists to Binh Dinh province, while creating jobs and income for local people, helping to promote the province's socio-economic development.
This project is located along Cat Hai beach, near Hon Dun in Cat Hai commune, Phu Cat district, which is considered one of the ideal swimming locations./.