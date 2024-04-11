Business Hanoi working to raise localisation in support industries Hanoi’s support industries have significantly contributed to the national economy and actively engaged in the global supply chain, yet their localisation remains low, resulting in the compulsory import of components worth tens of billions of US dollar each year.

Business EU ambassadors study investment climate in Da Nang city Vice Chairman of the Da Nang city People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong on April 11 hosted a reception for ambassadors of the European Union (EU)’s member states who came to study the investment climate in the locality.

Business Vietnam National Brand Week to be held in mid-April The Vietnam National Brand Week 2024 will be held nationwide from April 15-21 to raise public awareness of Vietnam national brand and promote products recognised as national brands to domestic and international communities.

Business Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up The retail prices of E5 RON 92 petrol fell by 68 VND to 23,848 VND (0.95 USD) per litre from 3pm on April 11, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.