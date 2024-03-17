Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park III (VSIP III) is the first new generation in Bình Dương province. (Photo nld.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — This year, Binh Duong province plans to attract 130-140 investment projects to industrial parks (IP), securing 1.2-1.3 billion USD from foreign capital and 1.1-1.2 trillion VND (about 48.535 million USD) from domestic investors.

The plan includes a total construction investment capital of 5.7 trillion VND, with the provision of leasing or subleasing 100-150 hectares of land. The objective is to attract 15,000 workers and achieve a total revenue of 35-40 billion USD.

The management board of Binh Duong province's industrial parks reported that there are currently 28 operational IPs in this area, with an impressive occupancy rate of over 93%.

This makes Binh Duong the locality with the highest IP occupancy rate in the entire country.

To date, Binh Duong's IPs have attracted 3,080 active projects. Among them are 2,400 foreign-invested projects with a registered capital of nearly 29 billion USD and 680 domestic projects with a registered capital of nearly 93.6 trillion VND.

For 2026-2030, the plan expands to 19 IPs, with a total land area of around 5,537 hectares. This includes the completion of the ongoing development of the IPs from the 2023-2025 period, covering an area of about 2,063 hectares, and the addition of nine new IPs, spanning 3,474 hectares.

These IPs will follow the "3-in-1" model, combining IPs, urban areas, and service areas. They will feature comprehensive and modern technical and social infrastructure.

The investment attraction for these IPs will be more focused and selective, emphasising specialisation, ecological considerations and smart developments./.