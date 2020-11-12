Business Business Summit highlights significance of digitalisation amidst pandemic The Vietnam Business Summit 2020 was held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in Hanoi on November 12 under the theme of “Digitalised Vietnam: Toward Resilient, Responsive and Sustainable Development”.

Business Reference exchange rate remains unchanged on Nov. 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 12, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Japanese real estate giant invests in Ecopark Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Company Limited has agreed to participate in a condominium housing project within the Ecopark project, a large-scale development undertaken by Ecopark Corporation Joint Stock Company in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Business Daily visits to local e-commerce sites top 3.5 million: VECOM Online shopping traffic in Vietnam so far this year rocketed over 150 percent against a year earlier, with daily visits to e-commerce sites growing to 3.5 million, Nguyen Ngoc Dung, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam e-Commerce Association (VECOM), told a workshop on November 10.