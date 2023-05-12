Water is brought for people to the border district of Bu Gia Map in the southern province of Binh Phuoc during the dry season. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The provincial People’s Committee in the southern province of Binh Phuoc has approved funding of 120.6 billion VND (5.14 million USD) this year to support over 1,000 ethnic minority households to get out of poverty.



Accordingly, poor households of ethnic groups will receive support in housing, job creation, breeds, and farming tools for production development.



The committee asked units and localities to focus on mobilising resources to implement policies and projects, contributing to a fast and sustainable poverty reduction for poor ethnic minority households.

Binh Phuoc province has three border districts - Loc Ninh, Bu Gia Map, and Bu Dop - with a borderline of more than 260km, a population of more than 1 million people, about 20% of them from ethnic groups.



In 2019, the province started implementing a plan to reduce 1,000 poor ethnic minority households each year. Between 2019 and 2022, it supported more than 5,000 poor ethnic minority households to escape from poverty./.