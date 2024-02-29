Workers at a garment factory in Bac Dong Phu Industrial Park in Binh Phuoc province. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – Representatives of more than 100 enterprises from 27 European countries and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) will attend the “Business Connection Forum – Industry, Trade, and High-tech Agriculture EuroCham – Binh Phuoc province in 2024” that is slated to take place in Dong Xoai city in the southern province on March 12.

Speaking at the press conference to announce the event on February 29, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Huynh Anh Minh said that big European corporations such as Heineken, De Heus, Big Dutchman, Phileo by Lesaffre, Kilimo, Logwin Air, and Ocean, Stolz Asia, The Fruit Republic, Biodevas, Lallemand, Hung Nhon Aust Expor and businesses from EuroCham) will come to explore investment opportunities in the locality.

“Binh Phuoc wishes to attract businesses and strategic investors with reputation and financial and technological strength to invest in the fields of industry, commerce, high-tech agriculture, and areas that are in line with the local socio-economic development plan,” he said.

Binh Phuoc has a strategic geographical location, plays an important role in Vietnam’s new economic corridor, and is the gateway for economic, cultural, and social exchanges between the Southeast region, the Mekong Delta and the Central Highlands as well as with Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand.

It has a large land fund and a good transportation infrastructure system that smoothly connects it with the Central Highlands, the Southeast, and the seaport and airport system.

Currently, Binh Phuoc has 13 industrial parks with a total area of more than 6,000 ha. The province is planning eight new industrial parks in Dong Phu district with a total area of 4,200 ha, bordering Binh Duong, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dong Nai.

Vu Manh Hung, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA) said that besides activities at the forum, participants can also have field trips to the province's industrial zones/clusters, learn about local typical products and sign cooperation documents on digitalisation of hi-tech agricultural products between the provincial People's Committee, VIDA and EuroCham./.