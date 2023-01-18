Some 20 large-sized panels about the war and the accords are displayed at the city hall.

Visitors can also have a look at precious documents extracted from a collection of hundreds of articles by French and international press, which are collected into a book titled “1968-1973 Verrières-le-Buisson: Haven of Peace.

The delegation of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam to the Paris Conference stayed at No 49 (now No 17) Cambacérès Street in Verrières-le-Buisson for the negotiation process from 1968 to 1973./.

According to him, he collected articles from both French and international newspapers and magazines, with all political trends, leftists or rightists, opposers or supporters, but almost all support peace for Vietnam./.

VNA