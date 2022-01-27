Business European firms optimistic about Vietnam’s trade and investment environment European companies ended 2021 more positive and optimistic about Vietnam’s trade and investment environment, according to the Business Climate Index (BCI) announced by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on January 27.

Business FDI enterprises contribute to Thai Binh province’s socio-economic development: official The People’s Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh held a meeting with foreign enterprises in the province on January 27 on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Business Imported automobiles up over 52 percent in 2021 As many as 160,035 automobiles were imported to Vietnam last year, up 52.1 percent annually, mostly from Thailand, Indonesia and China, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam eyes foreign investment to boost electric vehicle industry Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wants Vietnam to attract major investors from all over the world to develop the electric vehicle industry, according to an official document issued by the Government’s Office on January 26.