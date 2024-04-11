Business forum talks green transition towards net-zero emissions by 2050
A business forum on green transition and finance towards net-zero emissions by 2050 was held in Hanoi on April 11, bringing together hundreds of representatives from ministries, agencies, organisations and businesses.
The event was jointly held by the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
On this occasion, the sides also approved the “Support for Planning and Implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions in Vietnam” (SPI-NDC) project.
The forum provided updates on Vietnam’s policies regarding greenhouse gas emission reduction, and specific opportunities that would support the country’s green transition.
The speeches presented at the forum highlighted the Vietnamese Government’s continuous efforts to create a more favourable policy environment as well as the business circle’s role in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Nguyen Tien Huy, Director of the VCCI’s Office for Business Sustainable Development, stressed the need for enterprises to embark on the sustainable business model to raise their competiveness and resilience, thus meeting requirements in international economic integration.
Naoki Ikenoya from JICA Vietnam affirmed that the agency will continue its close cooperation with the Vietnamese Government and the private sector to accelerate green transition in the country./.