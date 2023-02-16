Business Increasing localisation of auto industry helps support industries grow stronger The strong growth in automobile sales and the increase of locally-assembled auto models are a lever to further promote Vietnam's auto industry, helping it gradually engage in supply chains of leading automobile manufacturers.

Business Good signs seen in fruit, vegetable export Orders for fruits and vegetables have outnumbered those for other agricultural products so far this year, signalling a bright outlook in the time to come.

Business Better training needed to address tourism manpower shortages The tourism sector is facing a serious staff shortage after the COVID-19 pandemic, so improving training quality to meet recovery and development demand is now an urgent need.

Business Stronger FDI waves expected into Vietnam Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Vietnam are slowing down but promising moves are showing that waves of FDI to the country will be stronger in the coming time, said Chief Representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Hanoi Nakajima Takeo.