Ca Mau steps up international integration, investment attraction
The southernmost province of Ca Mau is exerting efforts to promote and increase the efficiency of international integration with a vision to 2030.
A corner of Ca Mau (Photo: VNA)Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau is exerting efforts to promote and increase the efficiency of international integration with a vision to 2030.
This task always goes in line with the goal of maintaining socio-political stability, ensuring security and defence, expanding foreign relations, ensuring social welfare, improving people's living standards, preserving and promoting cultural identity, and maintaining independence and sovereignty.
The provincial People's Committee advocates intensifying the dissemination of information about requirements, opportunities, challenges, directions and key tasks of international integration in each sector and field to unify awareness and action.
It will effectively exploit potential and advantages of each locality, efficiently use investment resources, continuously improve the productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy, and increase the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI).
Conferences and training courses on international integration will also be held to promptly inform about incentives of the signed Free Trade Agreements; while extra efforts will be made to improve the efficiency of trade promotion activities to consolidate traditional markets, and expand new ones to increase the province’s export turnover, with the aim of earning 1.73 billion USD by 2030.
In addition, Ca Mau will focus on improving the implementation capacity of international integration through consolidating the provincial steering committee for international integration.
Shrimp processing for export (Photo: VNA)According to the provincial People's Committee, after 10 years of implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 22-NQ/TW, dated April 10, 2013, on international integration, Ca Mau’s economic diplomatic activities, especially in trade promotion, have been improved; people-to-people diplomacy has also been strengthened, thus creating fine relationships with a number of international and non-governmental organisations, and Vietnamese individuals residing abroad to contribute to promoting local socio-economic development.
The province has set out tasks and solutions to promote international integration in culture, society, education - training, health care, science - technology, environmental protection, climate change response to attract more investment in these fields.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Huynh Quoc Viet reported at a conference to review socio-economic development of Ca Mau in the first half of 2023 that despite numerous challenges, it has gained significant economic achievements.
The province’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth expanded by 8.61% in the period. Of the figure, the agro-forestry-aquaculture, industrial and construction, and service sectors enjoyed growth rates of 3.67%, 15.71% and 8.04%, respectively.
Production and business activities have been maintained, with crucial sectors showing growth compared to the same period last year. For instance, seafood production increased by 2.5%, budget revenue 4.3%, electricity output 44%, and total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services 13.4%./.