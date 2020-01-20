To that end, the locality will focus on enhancing trade promotion to expand export markets, especially for its two key products of frozen shrimp and fertilizer.

The provincial People’s Committee will take drastic measures to improve the investment and business environment, and push ahead with a project on enhancing the efficiency and sustainable development of the shrimp industry to 2025.

Incentives will be made to encourage the application of advanced techniques in farming and aquaculture, and clean technologies in processing in order to improve the output and quality of products.

The US, Japan, Canada and the European Union are the main markets of Ca Mau’s aquatic products./.

