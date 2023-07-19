With the theme “Enhancing Vietnamese shrimp - Developing OCOP products”, the festival will incorporate multiple activities, such as forums, seminars, exhibitions, cultural and eco-tourism events, and cooking contests featuring myriad shrimp dishes.



The shrimp festival is the largest and most anticipated event under the province’s “Ca Mau-Destination 2023” programme, held to promote local tourism.



Ca Mau leads the country in shrimp farming area, with roughly 276,000 hectares. It is also among the top in terms of fishery product output as well as capacity in exploitation, farming, processing technology, and exports./.

