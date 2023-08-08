Ca Mau works hard to improve growth quality
Authorities of the southernmost province of Ca Mau have rolled out a series of measures to fulfill socio-economic tasks set for 2023.
A view of Ca Mau city (Photo: baodautu.vn)Ca Mau (VNA) – Authorities of the southernmost province of Ca Mau have rolled out a series of measures to fulfill socio-economic tasks set for 2023.
Economic bright spots
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Huynh Quoc Viet reported at a conference to review socio-economic development of Ca Mau in the first half of 2023 that despite numerous challenges, it has gained significant economic achievements.
The locality’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth expanded by 8.61% in the period. Of the figure, the agro-forestry-aquaculture, industrial and construction, and service sectors enjoyed growths of 3.67%, 15.71% and 8.04%, respectively.
Production and business activities have been maintained, with crucial sectors showing growths compared to the same period last year. For instance, seafood production increased by 2.5%, budget revenue 4.3%, electricity output 44%, and total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services 13.4%.
Ca Mau is striving for an average export growth rate of 5-6% per year in the 2021-2030 period and export turnover of 1.73 billion USD by 2030.
Processing shrimps for export - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)This is a specific target set out in an action plan to implement the province’s goods import-export strategy by 2030, recently issued by the provincial People’s Committee.
Attention will be paid to stepping up processing and export of key products with high added values, boosting exports through official channels, developing the province’s brands, and improving the quality of human resources serving export demands.
The locality has also focused on accelerating the disbursement of public investment. As of June 30, over 1.753 trillion VND (over 73.84 million USD) was disbursed, equivalent to 36.4% of the plan.
Investment and construction activities are being intensified, with the total social investment capital increasing by 11.1%.
The progress of key investment projects has been sped up, including Hau Giang - Ca Mau Expressway, the bypass road for National Highway 1 through Ca Mau city, Song Doc bridge, the East-West axis, Ganh Hao bridge, Ca Mau – Dam Doi road, Cai Nuoc - Vam Dinh – Cai Doi Vam road, and U Minh – Khanh Hoi road, contributing to promoting the locality’s economic growth.
Improvement of provincial competitiveness index
Ca Mau aims to further improve its provincial competitiveness index (PCI) in the coming time through simplifying adminiatrative procedures and improving investment and business environment, thus maximising support for businesses.
Over the recent past, meetings between local leaders and representatives from businesses have been arranged, aiming to seek measures to remove difficulties facing enterprises and investors, thus attracting more investment and encouraging the establishment of start-ups in the province.
Ca Mau is determined to improve its PCI, and speed up digital transformation and administrative reform tasks, thus making it easier for enterprises to invest and do business in the province, Viet stressed/.