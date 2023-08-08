Business Interbank ATM cash withdrawals via QR Code now available Starting August 7, Napas cardholders will be able to utilise their Mobile Banking application to perform interbank cash withdrawals from ATMs by scanning the VietQR code, eliminating the need for a physical card.

Business Greenhouse gas emissions inventory and reporting manual launched The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 to launch a manual on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory and reporting.

Business Apple Pay debuts in Vietnam The digital payment system, Apple Pay, developed by Apple, has expanded its reach to Vietnam, making it the third nation in Southeast Asia to support this service, following Malaysia and Singapore. ​