Visitors at the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A calligraphy exhibition themed “Net dan thanh” kicked off at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on November 14 as part of activities to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).



On display are 60 artworks of 16 calligraphers arranged in combination with the application of light technology, providing the public with a modern perspective on the art of calligraphy.

Curator Nguyen Thanh Tung said the event is based on the idea of bringing a contemporary breath into calligraphy, which is usually considered a "classic" art. The calligraphic works are combined with light, which brings new colours and beauty to the art.





Director of Centre for Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Cultural and Scientific Activities Le Xuan Kieu hoped that the exhibition would serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for calligraphers, especially young people, to create more innovative works in the future, contributing to promoting calligraphy activities in particular and cultural activities in general at the Temple of Literature.



The exhibition will last until November 30./.



