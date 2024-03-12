Cambodia focuses on digital revolution
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has underlined that his country has been paying high attention to digital revolution.
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has underlined that his country has been paying high attention to digital revolution.
The Cambodian Government leader was quoted by local media as speaking at the opening of the first Digital Government Forum on March 11 that the digital revolution is to grasp and maximise the benefits of the development of information and communication technology and digital technology to increase productivity and economic efficiency.
It also aims to promote national economic growth and build a civilised society where the citizens can benefit from the use of digital services that are inclusive, reliable, and highly secure, while at the same time preserving their national identity and culture, he said.
He said that Cambodia has set forth and put into action some mechanisms, which constitute a roadmap and a long-term economic vision to shape a vibrant digital society, to embrace the digital revolution in all sectors of society – the citizens, the state, and the business community, to drive new economic growth and improve social welfare.
The 1st Digital Government Forum (DGF), themed “Sustainable and Inclusive Development through Digital Policies Implementation”, was organised by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia and attended by experts and senior officials ASEAN member countries.
The forum is divided into two sections, with the first focusing on policy aspects, growth trends of digital technology, experience sharing in accelerating the digital revolution and the use of new technologies; and the second held in a digital exhibition format with exhibitions of digital technologies, products and solutions for the digital government, with the participation of ministries, institutions and national and international companies./.
The Cambodian Government leader was quoted by local media as speaking at the opening of the first Digital Government Forum on March 11 that the digital revolution is to grasp and maximise the benefits of the development of information and communication technology and digital technology to increase productivity and economic efficiency.
It also aims to promote national economic growth and build a civilised society where the citizens can benefit from the use of digital services that are inclusive, reliable, and highly secure, while at the same time preserving their national identity and culture, he said.
He said that Cambodia has set forth and put into action some mechanisms, which constitute a roadmap and a long-term economic vision to shape a vibrant digital society, to embrace the digital revolution in all sectors of society – the citizens, the state, and the business community, to drive new economic growth and improve social welfare.
The 1st Digital Government Forum (DGF), themed “Sustainable and Inclusive Development through Digital Policies Implementation”, was organised by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia and attended by experts and senior officials ASEAN member countries.
The forum is divided into two sections, with the first focusing on policy aspects, growth trends of digital technology, experience sharing in accelerating the digital revolution and the use of new technologies; and the second held in a digital exhibition format with exhibitions of digital technologies, products and solutions for the digital government, with the participation of ministries, institutions and national and international companies./.