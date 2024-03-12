World Indonesia uses carbon for decarbonisation Indonesia is developing CO2-to-X technology to transform captured CO2 into valuable materials, thus balancing energy needs with decarbonisation goals.

World Thailand makes extra efforts to fight forest fires Thailand’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan on March 10 worked with forestry officials from 17 northern provinces to seek measures to combat forest fires.

World Thai airlines to offer extra flights for Songkran festival Thailand’s airlines have scheduled to increase the number of flights to serve the travel demand during the upcoming Songkran Festival in a bid to counteract high airfare prices.