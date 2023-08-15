The article, by Thun Senghong, cited statistics by Google Destination Insights showing Vietnam was the seventh most searched destination from March to June this year, and the only country in the region to make the top 20.

Vietnam’s tourism strengths lie with diverse landscapes, which have helped it welcome more than 5.5 million international visitors in the first half of this year, higher than the total number of foreign tourists recorded the whole last year.

The country expects to serve 8 million holidaymakers this year, yet the figure is projected to exceed 10 million, the article said.

It cited Director of Rustic Hospitality Group Bobby Nguyen as saying that, most of the tourists hail from the Republic of Korea (RoK), China, and India.

Experts suggested Vietnam enhance coordination between ministries and agencies, upgrade its transport infrastructure and pay more attention to personnel training to improve its competitiveness in the tourism sector./.

VNA