Cambodian Prime Minister pays official visit to Vietnam
Prime Minister Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet and a high-ranking delegation of Cambodia arrived in Hanoi on December 11 morning, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam. After hosting a welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Cambodian counterpart.
VNA
VNA
