Videos Retailers anticipate business to pick up in year-end shopping season Retailers in Vietnam are increasing inventory and have launched promotions in anticipation of opportunities in the year-end shopping season, as there are just two months left until the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Videos Further deepening Vietnam - China relations General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from December 12-13. On this occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos Bac Luan II bridge border gate officially open for tourists From December 11, tourists are officially allowed to travel through the Bac Luan II bridge border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh, which shares the borderline with the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China.