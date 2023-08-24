The Can Gio Biosphere Reserve is home to various rare species of animals listed as endangered and is also a sanctuary for over 20,000 birds.

Apart from providing food for fish, the reserve is a popular habitat and reproduction site for diverse fish species.

It includes a mangrove area of nearly 35,000 hectares with an abundance of ecosystems and wildlife, and contributes to socio-economic growth, environmental protection, and stability in the lives of residents in the city and neighbouring localities.

It was recognised as Vietnam’s first international biosphere reserve in early 2000.

Vietnam targets having 13 Ramsar sites by 2025, with nine of the country’s wetlands already recognised./.

VNA