According to the proposal, the port is to be built on Con Cho islet in Thạnh An commune, Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district, with an estimated total area of 571 ha.

Handling equipment to be used at the port will be those running on clean, environmentally friendly energy and fuel.

The committee plans to develop the port in a harmonious and modern way with smart technology used in all activities at the facility to ensure environmental sustainability.

The use of clean fuels is considered an integral part of the investment process in the construction and operation of the port to make it the first green port in Vietnam.

The port is expected to be able to deal with container ships with a tonnage of up to 250,000DWT, transshipment ships of 10,000-65,000 tonnes, and cargos ships up to 8,000 tonnes./.

VNA